New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Few months after announcing his retirement from cricket, AB de Villiers on Tuesday said that he will return to his IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore, next year in IPL 2023. The legendary South African batsman, who was honoured with the RCB Hall of Fame a few days ago said he will "definitely" return to the IPL next year as part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad, but he is not sure in what capacity.

AB who quit all forms of cricket a few months back had been a big part of the RCB family since its inception. He did not participate in IPL 2022 this year when RCB is slated to play in the IPL playoffs.

"I am glad to hear Virat confirmed it. To be honest, we haven't decided on anything yet. I will definitely be around IPL next year. I am not sure in what capacity but I am missing getting back there," De Villiers told VUSport.

"I have heard a little bird tweeting, saying that there might be some games in Bangalore. So I would love to return to my second hometown and watch the full capacity stadium there at the Chinnaswamy again. I would love to return, I am looking forward to it."

Meanwhile, De Villiers' former skipper and teammate Virat Kohli had hinted at AB's return to the franchise in next year's IPL. Earlier this month, Virat said that he was hopeful the South African great will be back at the RCB in a new role next year.

Considered as Mr 360 degrees, De Villiers has scored 5162 runs, including three hundred and 40 fifties, at an average of 39.71 for RCB. In January 2018, he scored both the fastest fifty and the fastest century by a batsman, off 16 balls and 31 balls respectively. He joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural year in 2008 and is sixth on the list of players with the most runs scored in IPL

