New Delhi| Jagran Sports Desk: Men in Blue's current vice-captain KL Rahul is missing his rumored girlfriend Athiya Shetty in Australia. The Indian cricketer is currently in Australia for a 69-day all-format cricket tournament. Taking to Instagram, KL Rahul shared a picture of him holding Uno cards and in the caption, he made sure to pen a sweet note for girlfriend Athiya and other friends,

KL Rahul wrote in the caption, "Miss uno nights @mayankagarawal @aashitasood09 @athiyashetty @sinankader @ritikbhasin." Athiya did not leave a chance to reply him and said in the comment section that "Great cards, @sinankader."

KL Rahul and actor Athiya recently celebrated her birthday and the batsman shared an adorable picture with the actress to wish her on the birthday. "Happy Birthday, mad child," he wrote alongside the photo.

KL Rahul and Athiya have been dating each other for a while now and the duo has been sharing adorable posts for each other on social media. The two never miss a chance to comment sweet things on each other's photos on Instagram. They were even spotted in the New Year together in Thailand, with their friends.

However, neither of them commented on their relationship yet.

Recently, KL Rahul led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, where his team came sixth. Currently, he is with the Indian cricket squad that will play an ODI against team Australia in Sydney on November 27.

