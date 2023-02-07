'Mickey Arthur Is Foreigner, They Are Scared of Him!' - Former Selector's Outrageous Claim On PAK Players Go Viral

Former Pakistan national selector, Sikandar Bakht is known to give out explosive statements whenever he gets a chance. Recently, Bakht blasted Pakistan cricketers on disrespecting national coaches and particularly him during his tenure as national selector and support staff member.

He narrated an incident where a Pakistan players once disrespected him by asking Bakht not to teach him as the player had played more test matches than Bakht played in his career. He also added that the players behave well with foreign coach as they are afraid of them citing the example of former coach Mickey Arthur.

"I had once tried to tell a Pakistan player when I was involved with the Pakistan team. He said, 'You have just played 26 Tests for Pakistan. I have played 40. You are trying to teach me? I am saying this on oath'. This is the approach of players. You think a cricketer can go and say something to Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan? The players behave well with foreign coaches. Take Mickey Arthur, he hasn't played a single international game but he is good with man management. Because he's a foreigner, they are scared of him," Bakht told Geo News.

Bakht also said that a lot of coaches of huge stature like Javed Miandad, Waqar Younis tried to do their best but couldn't handle the disrespect.

"We have had a lot of coaches from Pakistan. Be it Javed Miandad, Waqar Younis, Saqlain Mushtaq, Mohammad Yousuf – but they couldn't handle. I will take an example of a player without taking his name, who works with me on Geo. He told me that he prays every day that he is not given any role with PCB. There are so many difficulties and pressure there that I pray in every Namaz that I don't be given a job with PCB," he added.

Currently, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are trying to rope in Mickey Arthur as head coach again but he is already involved in coaching an English county team. There are reports that Mickey might agree as an online coach for Pakistan team.