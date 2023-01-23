Michael Clarke's Commentary Stint During IND vs AUS Series Uncertain After Slapgate Scandal

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke might miss out on his commentary stint in the upcoming Australia tour of India after the alleged slapgate scandal which happened a few days back. The incident featured a public fallout between Clarke and his girlfriend Jade Yarbrough in Noosa.

As per reports, the incident has caught BCCI's attention as they are looking to replace the 41-year-old. According to Daily Telegraph, the stint in India, estimated to fetch US$100,000 (A$145,000) would see the World Cup-winning skipper work alongside his fellow countryman Matthew Hayden as the Australian commentator on the broadcast.

After the incident got viral, Clarke told The Daily Telegraph: “I accept full responsibility for this altercation and am shattered by my actions.”

Queensland Police issued a statement on the incident on Thursday afternoon.

The statement read: “Queensland Police are investigating an incident between a 30-year-old woman and 41-year-old man depicted in footage at Lions Park on Gympie Terrace in Noosaville earlier this month. As this matter on January 10, 2023 is under investigation, the Queensland Police Service is unable to provide any further comment."