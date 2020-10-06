MI vs RR, IPL 2020: Coming confident from their last two wins, the Mumbai Indians will be eyeing for a hat-trick of wins in the tournament.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will be facing Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals in today's encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The match will be played at the Shaikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi and will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Coming confident from their last two wins, the Mumbai Indians will be eyeing for a hat-trick of wins in the tournament. Banking on their explosive batting line-up, the Mumbai side is expected to put a massive score at the scoreboard if they batted first, with key players in the team including Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Keiron Pollard looking effortlessly in form. In the middle order, the Pandya brothers have done the trick for Mumbai and led the team in scoring big runs in the death overs. The batting line-up of Mumbai Indians also compliments and help the bowling attack in defending the runs.

On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals is struggling in their last two games, with the Sanju Samson hitting a halt to his explosive batting in the first two matches. Star players, Steve Smith and Joss Buttler haven't also performed at their usual levels in the last two games. The bowling attack of Rajasthan Royals has also been a worry for the management, with Jofra Archer being the only steady hand. Bowling at the death has been an issue of worry for the Rajasthan Royals and if they want to win this game, they need a little rejig in the Indian line-up of the team.

Who will win today's match between RR and MI?

Looking at the current form of Mumbai Indians' batsmen, and considering that the defending champs know the conditions at the venue like the back of their hand, winning their last two games, it is likely that the Mumbai Indians will win today's match against the Rajasthan Royals. However, considering the uniqueness of this cash-rich league, any side can make a comeback.

Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI:

Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal/Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (C), Riyan Parag. Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat/Varun Aaron.

MI vs RR SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Varun Aaron, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Aniruddha Joshi, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh.

