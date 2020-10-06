MI vs RR, IPL 2020: Earlier in the day, Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bat first against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: A late onslaught by Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya in the death overs powered Mumbai Indians set 194-run target for the Rajasthan Royals in today's IPL encounter at the Shaikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Opted to bat first, Mumbai got off to a flyer start with Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock smashed the Royals' bowling attack, making 49-run opening partnership. However, Kartik Tyagi defeated De Kock with sheer pace as he bagged his maiden IPL wicket in the fifth over.

After de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav joined Rohit Sharma and put on a brief partnership of 39 runs with the skipper. Rohit then was dismissed by Shreyas Gopal for 35 as the right-handed batsman went against the spin but found the long-on fielder. Gopal then dismissed Ishan Kishan on the very next ball to put a brake on Mumbai Indians' momentum.

Jofra Archer dismissed Krunal Pandya in the 14th over after a brief 39-run stand for the fourth wicket. Meanwhile, Suryakumar continued his fine batting and smashed his eighth half-century.

In the death overs, DSuryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya smashed the ball all around the park to help Mumbai Indians to get past the 190-run mark. For Rajasthan Royals, debutant Tyagi and Jofra Archer scalped one wicket, while Shreyas Gopal clinched two crucial wickets in the match.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bat first against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Royals made three changes to their side as they brought in Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ankit Rajpoot while Mumbai Indians are unchanged from their previous match. Mumbai Indians are at the second position in the points table while Royals are at the fifth spot with four points.

Mumbai Indians playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Jos Buttler(w), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi.

Posted By: Talib Khan