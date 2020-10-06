Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: Banking on their explosive batting line-up that compliments and help their bowlers at the death, Mumbai Indians is surely the favourite in today's match

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on the Rajasthan Royals in today's match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Shaikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Banking on their explosive batting line-up that compliments and help their bowlers at the death, Mumbai Indians is surely the favourite in today's match number 20 and will be looking forward in completing a hat-trick of wins against Rajasthan Royals.

Mumbai Indians, in the last two games, have decimated the opposition's bowling attack scoring massive 191 against Kings XI Punjab and 208 against Sunrisers Hyderabad and winning both with a comfortable margin. The batting for Mumbai has helped the franchise in setting big targets, irrespective of the ground size, with runs coming from all the big names in the top of the order.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals has hit a slump after starting the tournament with a bang. Royals, specifically, failed to score big on bigger grounds of Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Rajasthan Royals may need to rejig their line-up slightly, especially, when facing supremely confident Mumbai Indians. The bowling attack of Rajasthan remains to be an issue with Jofra Archer being the only steady hand, while the rest are largely forgettable.

Pitch Report for MI vs RR

The pitch at the Shaikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi is quite balanced, as we saw it in earlier matches played here, and offers support to both and batsmen and bowlers. However, due in Abu Dhabi has played its part in previous matches, forcing batsmen to target the shorter side of the ground more. Much will depend on the toss, as Mumbai has played two matches in Abu Dhabi and is yet to chase.

Weather Forecast:

The average temperature during the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan royals n will be around 33 degrees celsius. No rain is expected during the game.

MI vs RR Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal/Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (C), Riyan Parag. Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat/Varun Aaron.

MI vs RR SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Varun Aaron, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Aniruddha Joshi, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh.

