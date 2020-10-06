MI vs RR, IPL 2020: With this win, Mumbai Indians have completed their hat-trick of wins in the IPL 2020, while it was Rajsthan's third consecutive loss in the tournament.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Jasprit Bumrah's majestic 4-wicket haul in allotted four over helped the Mumbai Indians in reducing Rajasthan Royals to 136/10 registering a comfortable win by 57 runs in today's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match at the Shaikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

With this win, Mumbai Indians have completed their hat-trick of wins in the IPL 2020, while it was Rajsthan's third consecutive loss in the tournament. Mumbai Indians have also registered a win against Rajasthan Royals after 5 years in the IPL.

Chasing a massive target of 194 runs, Rajasthan Royals witnessed a very poor start as the team gave away three wickets in the first three overs.

While Sanju Samson and opener Yashaswi Jaiswal departed for zero, skipper Steve Smith could only manage to score 6 runs and was dismissed off Jasprit Bumrah's bowl. Jos Buttler for Rajasthan tried to take his team near the target and scored crucial 70 runs in just 44 deliveries.

However, Rajasthan's hopes dashed when Keiron Pollard took a stunner at the boundary line dismissing Jos Buttler. No other batsmen of Rajsthan Royals could score above 24 runs, except Buttler, with Jofra Archer hitting 24 runs off 11 deliveries in the last.

Mumbai's pace trio was exceptional once again with Jasprit Bumrah being the pick of them. Trent Boult struck twice in the powerplay while James Pattinson removed Buttler in the 14th over.

Batting first after winning the toss, a late onslaught by Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya in the death overs powered Mumbai Indians set 194-run target for the Rajasthan Royals. He and Hardik shared 76 runs for the unbroken fifth-wicket stand.

Mumbai got off to flying start with Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock making a 49-run opening partnership for their team. However, Kartik Tyagi defeated De Kock with sheer pace as he bagged his maiden IPL wicket in the fifth over.

Leggie Shreyas Gopal (2/28) struck twice in as many balls removing Rohit and Ishan Kishan (0) to leave Mumbai at 88 for three in the 10th over. Yadav kept playing his shots and scored successive boundaries off Gopal in the 12th over. It became 117 for four after Krunal Pandya fell cheaply.

Yadav, however, kept launching into the RR attack with great gusto and was particularly brutal on Tom Curran (0/33) in the 18th over that went for 19 runs. He was ably supported by Hardik, who produced a timely cameo and scored 30 off 19 balls.

Brief Scorecard:

Mumbai Indians: 193 for 4 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 79 not out; Shreyas Gopal 2/28).

Rajasthan Royals 136/10 in 18.1 overs (Buttler 70; Bumrah 4/20).

Posted By: Talib Khan