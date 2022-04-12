Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: Winless after four games, Mumbai Indians will be desperate to reverse the trend when they face Punjab Kings in the IPL at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday. It has been a nightmarish beginning for the five-time champions who are known for their slow starts. A formidable all-round side over the years, MI have looked like a pale shadow of itself in the ongoing edition and will need several things to fall in place if they are to arrest the slide and restore its campaign. Apart from their batters' inability to go big, the below-par performance by the bowlers has made things hard.

The road to redemption looks difficult as they are placed ninth on the points table but skipper Rohit Sharma would be eager to turn things around, not just for the team but for himself, too. Rohit has not been the influential batter that he normally is for his franchise and will have to lead from the front, even as the need to find the right combination rings out loud.

With two wins and as many losses, Punjab is lying seventh in the standings and comes into the game on the back of a defeat against Gujarat Titans. MI, though, will be up against a quality Punjab attack led by Kagiso Rabada and faces a tricky task against the likes of Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora or Arshdeep Singh. The Mumbai bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah, have been off the radar. The current attack comprising leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi and Jaydev Unadkat will have to support Bumrah, who will be keen to recreate his magic. The trio's 12 overs will be crucial if MI's fortunes are to change.

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Match Details:

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Timings: The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch: The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. The viewers can live stream on the Hotstar app (paid subscription) or Jio TV.

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Head-to-Head Stats:

Mumbai and Punjab have faced each other in 27 matches in IPL. Out of these 27 games, Mumbai have won 14 whereas Punjab have come out victorious on 13 occasions.

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Dream XI Predictions:

Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Murugan Ashwin, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Odean Smith, Liam Livingstone

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen/Ramandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills/Jaydev Unadkat, Basil Thampi.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Liam Livinstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma/Rishi Dhawan, Odean Smith/Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Varun Arora, Arshdeep Singh.

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Full Squad:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Arshad Khan, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan