Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: Mumbai Indians will continue to grope in the dark in search of an ideal playing eleven with an aim to end their five-match losing streak against Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL match on Saturday at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. This is not the first time that MI has had a losing streak of five matches but this is probably the first time that it seems that the team's think-tank does not have an idea of how to stem the rot that has set in.

It is certainly not skipper Rohit Sharma's fault that the five-time champions had bungled big time at the auction table with below-par domestic signings save NT Tilak Varma, which is coming to bite them. Against Lucknow, in the afternoon Mumbai heat, Rohit and his chosen ten would have to put their best foot forward in order to tame the likes of Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni to name a few.

Krunal and De Kock, in particular, would like to pose some serious challenges for the MI brigade and may compel them to think whether not putting enough effort to get them back in their roster was a prudent enough thing to do. There had been some inexplicable team selections and dropping a million-dollar plus buy like Tim David after two games is one of them.

MI vs LSG, IPL 2022 Match Details:

Venue: Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai

Timings: The match will start at 3:30 PM IST

Where to watch: The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. The viewers can live stream on the Hotstar app (paid subscription) or Jio TV.

MI vs LSG, IPL 2022 Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium is expected to assist both bowlers and batsmen, with the dew factor coming to play deep in the match.

MI vs LSG, IPL 2022 Dream XI Predictions:

KL Rahul (C), Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan.

MI vs LSG, IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI:

MI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills/Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat.

LSG: KL Rahul (Captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

MI vs LSG, IPL 2022 Full Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (Captain), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Arshad Khan, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan