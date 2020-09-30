MI vs KXIP, IPL 2020: Coming off heartbreaking losses, the Indian Premier League game between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab will be a test of character for both sides as they look to regain momentum today.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Mumbai Indians will be facing the Kings XI Punjab in today's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 encounter at the Shaikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

This will be the first time the two teams are facing each other in the thirteenth season of the cash-rich tournament. Both Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians are at number four and five positions in the points table respectively, with one win in three matches.

Pitch Report:

Hosting its fifth match, the Shaikh Zayed Cricket Stadium outfield is slow, and has a sticky surface with big boundaries, making it difficult for the batsmen to hit boundaries. With four matches already played at the stadium, the pitch has also become slowish and the batsmen are likely to struggle to hit perfectly timed shots.

Weather Forecast:

On Thursday, the maximum temperature in Abu Dhabi will be 38 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will be 28 degrees Celsius. The hot and humid climate had exhausted players like Rohit Sharma, AB de Villers as they have complained about the weather conditions.

Kings XI Punjab Predicted XI: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Jimmy Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi.

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, James Pattinson, Jasprit Bumrah.

KXIP vs MI My Dream11 Team

KL Rahul (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

KXIP vs MI squads:

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP):

Lokesh Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh

Mumbai Indians (MI):

Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson

Posted By: Talib Khan