Dubai | Jagran Sports Desk: Mumbai Indians star batsman Rohit Sharma on Thursday added another feather in his cap to become the first-ever batsman to score more than 1,000 runs against one franchise in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). The MI skipper achieved this record against Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in today's IPL match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and KKR in Abu Dhabi.

Rohit Sharma brought up more than 1000 runs against KKR in the third over of Mumbai Indians' innings which was bowled by spinner Varun Chakravarthy. The right-handed batsman, who had missed MI's game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, returned to action today in the second leg of the IPL 2021 after months of postponement due to COVID-19.

Rohit Sharma, who is likely to take the skipper's seat of India's T20 team after the T20 World Cup next month, has so far played 208 matches for the Mumbai Indian in IPL. He has scored 5,513 runs with an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 130.36. Sharma holds an outstanding record for Mumbai Indians. He has led the MI won the IPL five times, the most by any IPL franchise.

Talking about today's match, Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and opted to field against Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians made one change as Rohit Sharma came back into the side. Ahead of the start of the game, Sharma said that he is looking forward to resuming in form.

"Feeling good. Looking forward to the game. Just one change - Anmol misses out. Not a lot to be honest. Certain basics of cricket that was missed, we need to do right. We have spoken about it and hopefully, we can execute."

Mumbai Indians had lost their last game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) while KKR had registered a win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last game. Rohit-led Mumbai is at the fourth spot in the points table while KKR sits in the sixth position.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan