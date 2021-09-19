MI vs CSK, IPL 2021: Knowing the power-hitting strength and batting depth of the two teams, a high-scoring match could be likely. The match and the remaining matches will also be a chance for Rohit to strengthen his credentials as a captain.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The second leg of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) will start from today in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after the cash-rich league was postponed earlier this year due to the outbreak of the second wave of the COVID-19 in the country. The first match of the second leg will be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the two most successful IPL teams in terms of a title win. While CSK is second on the points table with five wins from seven matches - 10 points - MI are fourth with four wins -- eight points -- from seven games.

MI have often started slowly, but they have ramped up their performance towards the end of the tournament. In the ongoing season, they seemed to have got into dominating phase in the sixth and seventh matches but then Covid-19 brought the tournament to a halt. It will be interesting to see how they start afresh.

MI's two key Indian players -- Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah -- have just returned from the Test series against England and how quickly they acclimatise to conditions is going to have a bearing on the performance of their team.

For CSK, Shardul Thakur will turn up with renewed confidence having churned out a match-winning performance in the fourth Test that India won at The Oval. CSK could have the edge as they will be rested and better prepared. Opening batsman Faf du Plessis will again be vital at the top along with Ruturaj Gaikwad. The South African batsman is the third-highest run-getter in the league with 320 runs from seven matches at an average of 64.

In the duel in the first leg, Mumbai Indians came out winners by four wickets. Although CSK scored 218/4 in 20 overs in Delhi with half-centuries from Moeen Ali, du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu, MI rode on Keiron Pollard's unbeaten 87 off 34 balls to win on the last ball of the match.

Knowing the power-hitting strength and batting depth of the two teams, a high-scoring match could be likely. The match and the remaining matches will also be a chance for Rohit to strengthen his credentials as a capable captain. A lot of focus will be on him as he will be against a team led by arguably India's best short-format skipper, MS Dhoni.

MI vs CSK, IPL 2021 Dream XI Prediction:

Captain: MS Dhoni

Vice-captain: Jasprit Bumrah

Suggested Playing XI for KAH vs SBC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina

All-rounders: Moen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lungi Ngidi

MI vs CSK, IPL 2021 Pitch Report: The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a batting-friendly surface and is expected to assist the batters once again here. Pacers might get some help towards the latter half of the match while spinners may come in handy in the middle overs.

MI vs CSK Probable Playing XI:

MI playing 11 (probables): Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton De Kock (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

CSK playing 11 (probables): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

MI vs CSK, IPL 2021 Squads:

CSK squad: MS Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Lungi Ngidi, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, K Gowtam, Sam Curran, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Jagadeesan N, KM Asif, R Sai Kishore, C Hari Nishaanth, M Harisankar Reddy, K Bhagath Verma

MI Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Jimmy Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan