SA T20 League: From Dead Ball Call To Overthrows, Here Are Some Changes In Laws In Tournament's Opener

The inaugral edition of the South Africa T20 League (SA T20 League) will begin today as MI Cape Town will battle it out against the Paarl Royals at Newlands. With a lot of exciting players featuring in the league, one can expect T20 cricket at its best.

In addition to the new points system, there have been amendments to old rules. Check them out here:

Dead Ball Call: Probably, the most talked about rule change in the cricket circuit. A bowled dismissal on a FREE HIT can't lead to byes if the ball made contact with the stumps once. It will be counted as a dead ball and no runs will be added thereafter.

No Run On Overthrows: No runs can be taken off overthrows when an intentional attempt to run out the batter if a direct hit deflects off the stumps. This is being done to encourage aggressive fielding and more attempts to run the batter out.

Captains will be charged with in-game penalties for slow over-rates through fielding restrictions.

MI Cape Town side is owned by Reliance Industries Limited, who are the owners of five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians. Wednesday was the last day for all six teams in CSA T20 League to pre-sign up to five players made up of three international players, one Proteas player and one uncapped South African player prior to the auction.

On the other hand, Paarl Royal features the likes of Jos Buttler, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi and Obed McCoy.

Squads:

Paarl Royals Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Eoin Morgan, David Miller(c), Evan Jones, Ferisco Adams, Codi Yusuf, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Obed McCoy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dane Vilas, Corbin Bosch, Bjorn Fortuin, Wihan Lubbe, Imran Manack, Ramon Simmonds, Mitchell Van Buuren

MI Cape Town Squad: Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone, George Linde, Delano Potgieter, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton(w), Sam Curran, Rashid Khan(c), Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer, Odean Smith, Olly Stone, Beuran Hendricks, Ziyaad Abrahams, Grant Roelofsen, Waqar Salamkheil, Wesley Marshall, Duan Jansen