'Message to non-strikers continues to be...': MCC Gives Verdict On Deepti Sharma's Run-Out

Amid heavyweight discussions going on Deepti Sharma's yesterday run out of Charlotte Dean at the non-striker, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) issued its statement in favour of the bowler and India and also gave advice to batters at non-strikers end.

During the 43rd over of the innings in the third ODI between India and England at Lord's, hosts were nine down chasing 170, Deepti saw Dean backing up before delivering the ball and the former whipped the bails off to bundle England for 153 and won the match by 16 runs to complete 3-0 clean sweep in the series.

The moment India claimed their first ODI series win vs England in 20 years



Deepti Sharma ran Charlie Dean out at the non-striker's end in her delivery stride, to give India a 3-0 sweep and a victorious farewell

In a statement released on Sunday, the MCC, known as the custodians of the Laws of Cricket, said: “MCC THIS YEAR ANNOUNCED AMENDMENTS TO THE LAWS OF CRICKET TO MOVE BEING RUN OUT AT THE NON-STRIKER’S END, FROM LAW 41 UNFAIR PLAY, TO LAW 38 RUN OUT.”

“This change will formally come into effect from 1 October 2022. This was done to clarify this matter and to place an onus on batters to ensure that they do not leave the crease at the non-striker’s end, prior to a bowler releasing the ball.

“The Law is clear, as it needs to be for all umpires to be able to easily interpret throughout all levels of the game and at all moments in the game.

“Cricket is a broad church and the spirit by which it is played is no different. As custodians of the Spirit of Cricket, MCC appreciates its application is interpreted differently across the globe.

“MCC’s message to non-strikers continues to be to remain in their ground until they have seen the ball leave the bowler’s hand. Then dismissals, such as the one seen yesterday, cannot happen.

“Whilst yesterday was indeed an unusual end to an exciting match, it was properly officiated and should not be considered as anything more,” it concluded.

Earlier this week, the ICC moved 'Mankad' from 'unfair play' to 'run out' section while announcing the certain changes to the playing conditions.

Regarding "running out of the non-striker", the ICC stated: " The Playing Conditions follow the Laws in moving this method of effecting a Run out from the 'Unfair Play' section to the 'Run out' section."