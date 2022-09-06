Women's Big Bash League: Melbourne Stars Sign Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues makes the switch from cross town rivals, the Melbourne Renegades, where she played 13 games in the last season. She becomes the first Indian player to have signed for the Melbourne Stars.

By Ankit Bisht
Tue, 06 Sep 2022 04:53 PM IST
India batter Jemimah Rodrigues (Photo: ANI)

Melbourne Stars have signed India batter Jemimah Rodrigues for the eighth season of the Women's Big Bash League on Tuesday. Rodrigues makes the switch from cross town rivals, the Melbourne Renegades, where she played 13 games in the last season. She becomes the first Indian player to have signed for the Melbourne Stars.

A consistent top order batter, Rodrigues scored 333 runs at a strike rate of over 116 last season. Rodrigues made her debut for India in 2018 against South Africa at the age of just 17. She has since represented her country in 58 T20IS, 21 ODIs and played in two ICC T20 World Cups for her nation, including the 2020 World Cup Final at the MCG.

Rodrigues said she cannot wait to return to Melbourne to be a part of the Stars.

"I am super excited to be a part of the Stars family. I've been told that I'm the first ever Indian to sign for the Stars and it is my honour to do so. Melbourne has always been my favourite city in Australia and I can't wait to get back there!," she said in a statement.

General Manager Blair Crouch says her signature is a landmark day for the club.

"We have a huge following in India and to add a player of Jemimah's quality to our squad is huge coup for the club.I'm sure Jemimah will quickly become a fan favourite and we look forward to seeing her as part of the Stars Family in WBBL|08," Crouch said.

Rodrigues will complete her commitments in the Asia Women's Cup for India before joining the Melbourne Stars squad.

Current Melbourne Stars WBBL squad: Meg Lanning, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Rhys McKenna, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid, Jemimah Rodrigues (IND), Annabel Sutherland.

