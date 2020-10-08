IPL 2020: Social media users quickly reacted to the drama and took a swipe at Mujeeb for his reluctance to leave the crease

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: During the second innings of the match 22 of IPL 2020 when Kings XI Punjab had scored 126 runs after 14 overs while chasing 201 target set by Sunrisers Hyderabad, confusion ensued after Mujeeb Ur Rahman was caught behind by Bairstow on Khaleel's delivery.

After an appeal by SRH, the on-field umpires soft signalled it not out but then referred the matter to the third umpire. The third umpire reversed the on-field umpire's decision signalling his dismissal after checking the bump ball without ultraedge. Mujeed started walking towards pavillion but then stopped to seek DRS review as it turned out a significant spike on the snickometer was evident. So, Mujeeb was declared out. Social media users quickly reacted to the drama and took a swipe at Mujeeb for his reluctance to leave the crease even after third umpire had given a decision against him'.

While some were miffed over the third umpire as they checked the bump ball without Ultraedge

Can you please explain what kind of review Warner requested ? what did third umpire check ? and how it is different from DRS — Manjunath _______ (@BelieveThat1729) October 8, 2020

Nicholas Pooran's 77 was the only saving graced for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Thursday as they wilted to a 69-run defeat against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium. Chasing a target of 202, Pooran was the only one who kept them in the chase while his teammates fell around him.

