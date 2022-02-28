Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: The Punjab Kings (PBKS), co-owned by Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, on Monday appointed Mayank Agarwal as their captain ahead of the beginning of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

After being appointed as the skipper, the right-hand batsman said he will take the responsibility "with utmost sincerity", adding that his job has been made easier as the Punjab Kings have a lot of talented players in its squad for this season.

"I have been at Punjab Kings since 2018 and I take a lot of pride in representing this fantastic unit. I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead the team," the 31-year-old, who has been an integral part of Punjab Kings since 2018, said.

"We have some vastly experienced players in our ranks, along with many talented youngsters who are keen to grab the opportunity and run with it," Mayank, who served as Punjab Kings' vice-captain last year, noted.

"We have always taken to the field hoping to win the title and as a team, we will once again work towards this goal of lifting our maiden IPL trophy. I thank the team management for entrusting me with this new role of leading the side. I look forward to the new season and the new challenges it brings with it," he concluded.

Mayank, who also lead the Punjab Kings in a few games last year in the absence of KL Rahul, was retained by the franchise for Rs 12 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction. Besides Mayank, the franchise bought opener Shikhar Dhawan, wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow, middle-order batsman Shahrukh Khan, and pacer Kagiso Rabada.

Punjab Kings Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma