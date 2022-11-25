Martin Guptill Joins Melbourne Renegades For Big Bash League 12

Experienced New Zealand batter Martin Guptill has signed with the Melbourne Renegades for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season days after being released from his national contract.

Guptill has amassed almost 11,000 runs across 320 appearances for his country in ODI and T20I cricket. In T20Is, only Indian stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have more runs than Guptill.

Guptill will link up with the Renegades following Andre Russell’s four-game stint at the beginning of the tournament. He will replace England batter Liam Livingstone.

Guptill said he is excited to start a new journey with the Renegades.

“I’m excited to be joining the Renegades and am looking forward to being part of the Big Bash this season. This is a new challenge for me and it will be nice to call Melbourne home for the summer. I’ll be trying to make as many runs as I can to help drive the Renegades back up the ladder and push for team success.

“I’ve crossed paths with a few of the guys over the years on the international circuit and know this will be a great team environment to be part of. I can’t wait to join up with the team after Christmas and play in front of plenty of Renegades fans at Marvel Stadium and in Geelong,” Guptill added.

Guptill has played in the Big Bash once before – making a one-off appearance 10 years ago for the Sydney Thunder.

The 36-year-old was part of New Zealand’s squad at the recent T20 World Cup in Australia and has experience in T20 competitions including the Indian Premier League, Pakistan Super League and Caribbean Premier League.

“We're delighted to have a player of Martin’s calibre joining the Renegades and we’re excited that he has chosen to play for our club. Martin’s record over a long period of time in the shortest form of the game for New Zealand and in domestic competitions around the world speaks for itself,” Melbourne Renegades General Manager, James Rosengarten, said.

“We know Martin will add a wealth of experience and knowledge to our playing group and look forward to seeing what he can produce in red. Signing Martin and Andre over the past month has been a great outcome for our club," he added.

The Renegades will begin their BBL 12 campaign on December 15 against the Brisbane Heat in Cairns, before hosting the Sydney Thunder at Marvel Stadium on December 18.

Melbourne Renegades squad (so far): Nic Maddinson (C), Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Martin Guptill, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Akeal Hosein, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Shaun Marsh, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, Tom Rogers, Andre Russell, Will Sutherland, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jon Wells.