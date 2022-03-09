New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Tuesday evening released the new code of laws following the submission of a report by its sub-committee last week that has recommended some changes for the 2022 Code. The new rules, the MCC said, will come into force from October 1, 2022.

"Whilst the amendments are being announced now, they will not come into force until October. However, in the intervening time the relevant materials will be updated by MCC to assist with umpire and official training on a global basis," it said, adding the changes "are intended to shape the game of cricket as it should be played."

Following are notable changes made by the MCC:

Moving the running out of the non-striker:

The MCC has moved Law 41.16 – running out the non-striker – to Law 38 (Run out) from Law 41 (Unfair play).

No saliva:

The MCC has also imposed a ban on the use of salvia and it will now be called 'ball tampering'.

"When cricket resumed following the onset of Covid-19, playing conditions were written in most forms of the game stating that applying saliva to the ball was no longer permitted," it said.

"MCC’s research found that this had little or no impact on the amount of swing the bowlers were getting. Players were using sweat to polish the ball, and this was equally effective," it added.

Replacement of players:

A new clause - Law 1.3 - has been introduced by the MCC that suggests replacements will be treated "as if they were the player they replaced, inheriting any sanctions or dismissals that player has done in that match."

Batters returning when caught:

The MCC has also changed Law 18.11. Now, if a batsman is out caught, the new batter who comes to play will start at the striker's end (unless it is the end of an over).

Dead ball:

The MCC has made some changes to the rules of the dead ball. The new rule - Law 20.4.2.12 - will now allow umpires to call a dead ball "if either side is disadvantaged by a person, animal or other objects within the field of play."

"From a pitch invader to a dog running onto the field, sometimes there is outside interference – if this is the case, and it has a material impact on the game, the umpires will call and signal Dead ball," the MCC said.

Bowler throwing towards striker's end before delivery:

In another change, the MCC said that if a bowler throws the ball to run out the striker before entering his or her delivery stride, then it will now be called a dead ball. Earlier, this was used to be called a no ball.

Judging a wide:

The MCC has also changed Law 22.1 to change the unfair advantage a batsman gets by moving laterally around the crease before the ball is bowled. Now, a wide will be applied "to where the batter is standing, where the striker has stood at any point since the bowler began their run up, and which would also have passed wide of the striker in a normal batting position. "

Striker's right to play ball:

The MCC said the new law - Law 25.8 - will allow the batsman to play the ball as long as "some part of their bat or person remains within the pitch." It said if a batsman ventures beyond that, then the umpire will call it a dead ball.

Unfair movement by fielding side:

As per the new rules, if there is an "unfair movement" by a member of the fielding side while the ball is being bowled, then the batting side will be awarded five penalty runs.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma