Make Someone Like Ashish Nehra Coach And Hardik Pandya Captain In T20Is: Former India Great Harbhajan Singh

The duo of skipper Hardik Pandya and coach Ashish Nehra helped Gujarat Titans to lift the IPL title. (Photo: @IPL Twitter)

THE demand for India's T20I side overhaul has been multiplying after Men in Blue's T20 World Cup campaign was put to an end by England in the semifinal on Thursday. Many former cricketers have openly lambasted India's playing style in the shortest format of the game.

India suffered a shattering 10-wicket defeat against England in the knockout match at Adelaide Oval and failed to book a final spot against Pakistan.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh also joined the list of cricketers who feels bold changes have to be done in order to get better results in the ICC tournaments.

The veteran spinner said that India need a coach who has recently retired from cricket and feels that Ashish Nehra is the perfect fit for the role.

"It’s not just the captain. If you can bring someone who has just retired from T20 cricket recently, someone who understands the format,” Harbhajan told India Today.

“You know, with all due respect to Rahul Dravid, he was my colleague and we played a lot of cricket together, he has a great brain. But I think if you don’t want to remove Dravid from T20I as a coach then help him with someone who has recently retired. Someone like Ashish Nehra who has got a great cricketing brain. Look what he has done there at Gujarat Titans.

“It will also encourage the young guys with what Ashish will bring into the team. It could also be anyone, who just retired,” he added.

Further Harbhajan picked all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the role of captain in T20Is. The combination of Nehra and Pandya worked wonders for Gujrat Titans in their inaugural season as they lifted the 2022 IPL title.

“For captaincy, Hardik Pandya is my choice. There is no better choice. He is the best player in the team and you need more people like him in the team,” said the former India spinner.

In absence of senior players, Pandya will be leading the T20I side for the New Zealand tour which will commence from November 18.