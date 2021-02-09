Taking to Twitter, Pietersen remarked in Hindi that he had warned India not to be overconfident after retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India's defeat at the hands of England in the first Test of the four-match series in Chennai gave enough fooder to former England captain Kevin Pietersen to take a sharp jibe at Virat Kohli & Co. Taking to Twitter, Pieterson remarked in Hindi that he had warned India not to be overconfident after retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

"India, yaad hai maine pehele hi chetawani di thi ke itna jasn na manaye jab aapne Australia ko unke ghar pe haraya tha (India, remember I had warned you not to celebrate this much when you defeated Australia in their home)", tweeted Pietersen.

"India , yaad hai maine pehele hi chetawani di thi ke itna jasn na manaye jab aapne Australia ko unke ghar pe haraya tha (India, remember I had warned you not to celebrate this much when you defeated Australia in their home)", tweeted Pietersen.

After India's historic victory against Australia to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Pietersen had warned Team India to be well prepared for England.

"India - yeh aitihaasik jeet ka jashn manaye kyuki yeh sabhi baadhao ke khilaap hasil hui hai LEKIN , ASLI TEAM toh kuch hafto baad a rahi hai jisse aapko harana hoga apne ghar mein . Satark rahe , 2 saptaah mein bahut adhik jashn manaane se saavadhaan rahen," he had tweeted back then.

India 🇮🇳 - yeh aitihaasik jeet ka jashn manaye kyuki yeh sabhi baadhao ke khilaap hasil hui hai



LEKIN , ASLI TEAM 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 😉 toh kuch hafto baad a rahi hai jisse aapko harana hoga apne ghar mein .



Satark rahe , 2 saptaah mein bahut adhik jashn manaane se saavadhaan rahen 😉 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 19, 2021

"India, celebrate this historic win because this has come against all odds. But the real team will come after a few weeks whom you have to defeat at your home. Beware of celebrating too much in the next two weeks," meant his tweet.

On Tuesday, veteran James Anderson's artistic spell of reverse swing trumped Virat Kohli's show of grit as England decimated India in the opening Test by a comprehensive 227-run margin.

A target of 420, with 381 left on a fifth day worn out Chepauk track, was always a tough ask going by cricketing logic and Anderson's mid-morning burst blew away the Indian middle-order. In the end, the hosts could manage only 192 in 58.1 overs.

That spell ensured that there wasn't a Sydney like heist or the magic of Brisbane final day which many had hoped for despite the world record target.

Kohli (72 off 104 balls) seemed like a lonely general standing on a burning deck as he showed his colleagues how to bat on a difficult track.

Courtesy Anderson (11-4-17-3), the match became a mismatch within an hour and India now need to win two out of the next three Tests to qualify for the World Test Championship final in June. The player of the match honours went to England skipper Joe Root for his match-defining double hundred in the first innings.

