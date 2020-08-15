New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Indian cricket captain and veteran wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, ending his 16-year-long international career.

The 39-year-old cricketer, who last played for the Men in Blue against New Zealand at the semi-final in the ICC World Cup 2019, posted a video on Instagram to announce his retirement and thanked his fans "for their love and support".

"Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," Dhoni said on his Instagram post.

The sudden annoucement from the 39-year-old wicket-keeper batsman comes day after he joined his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the 13th season of the cash rich league.

Following Dhoni's annoucement, his long-time partner and CSK teammate Suresh Raina also announced his retirenment from international cricket. "It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781. With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!" Raina wrote on his Instagram account.

As soon as Dhoni announced his retirenment from the game, his fans, cricketers and celebrities took to social media, giving a send-off to Mahi. "Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @msdhoni. Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings," tweeted Sachin Tendulkar.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that Dhoni set the standards for the wicket-keepers to come and make a mark for the country, adding that he will finish with no regrets on the field. "It is the end of an era. What a player he (MS Dhoni) has been for the country and world cricket. His leadership qualities have been something, which will be hard to match, especially in the shorter format of the game," news agency ANI quoted Ganguly as saying.

"Former India captain MS Dhoni has announced his retirement from international cricket. The boy from Ranchi, who made his ODI debut in 2004, changed the face of Indian cricket with his calm demeanour, sharp understanding of the game and astute leadership qualities," the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted and said that MS Dhoni mesmerized millions through his unique style of cricket, adding that the "world cricket will miss the helicopter shots, Mahi!" "I join millions of cricket fans across the globe to thank @msdhoni for his unparalleled contributions to Indian Cricket. His cool temperament has turned several hot encounters in India’s favour. Under his captaincy India was crowned World Champions twice in different formats," Shah said in a series of tweets.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemand Soren also took to Twitter to give a send-off and appealed the BCCI to hold farewell match for former Indian captain. "I wish to appeal to BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to hold a farewell match for MS Dhoni; Jharkhand would like to host it," he tweeted in Hindi.

Dhoni, who made his debut for the Indian cricket team in 2004, is considered one of the best captains of the team. He played 350 One Day Internationals (ODIs) for the Men in Blue, scoring 10,773 runs at ana average of 50.58. The 39-year-old wicket-keeper batsman has also played 90 Tests and 98 T20 Internationals for India, scoring 4,876 at an average of 38.09 and 1,617 runs at an average of 37.60 respectively.

Under Dhoni's captaincy, the Men in Blue won the inaugural T20I World Cup in 2007 in South Africa, the 50 over World Cup in India in 2011 and the ICC Champions Trophy in England in 2013. Dhoni, who commonly known as 'Mahi' among his fans, also took the Indian team to the number one rank in the ICC Test Championship and will always be remembered as the nonconformist, who made risks look like well thought-out strategy.

Dhoni is also considered one of the best wicket-keepers in the game and sits at the top of the list in ODIs with 123 stumpings and 321 catches, inflicting 444 dismissals from 350 ODIs.

