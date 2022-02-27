New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Indian Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is loved by all. MSD enjoys a very massive fan following and the fans just couldn't wait for the veteran to return in action in the coming IPL 2022. While the IPL 2022 will start from March 26, Mahi is all geared up for the action, as his new look for the IPL 2022 was shared on Sunday. Sharing the new ad of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Star Sports wrote, "Dhoni New Look Coming soon" and asked them to stay tuned.

In another post, Star Sports asked opinions on the new avatar of Dhoni and captioned it, "Cue the 🥁🥁🥁, 'cause he is 🔙 in a new avatar! How did you react to #DhonisNewLook? Let us know with an emoji!"

Take a look at MSD's new Avatar for IPL 2022 here:

Cue the 🥁🥁🥁, 'cause he is 🔙 in a new avatar!



How did you react to #DhonisNewLook? Let us know with an emoji! pic.twitter.com/Kv6qMr6iz5 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 26, 2022

In the look shared by Star Sports, Mahi was almost unrecognizable in a khaki shirt and Khaki Pants. MS was seen in a mustache and long hair. Dhoni replicated the look of a conductor in the latest ad. Many Netizens also claimed that Dhoni in the ad gave Ranikanth vibes.

MS Dhoni was retained by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction for INR 12 crore and he will be leading the defending champions in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

Notably, with the additions of two new teams, the format of IPL 2022 has changed a little and the 10 teams are divided into two groups. CSK has been placed in Group B of the tournament alongside Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans.

Meanwhile, The Indian Premier League 2022 is all set to start from March 26 2022, and will conclude on May 29th. The matches in the cash-rich league will be played in Maharashtra across 4 different venues including Wankhede Stadium, Dy Patil Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, and Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

However, the play-offs and final will reportedly be played in the newly-built Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Posted By: Ashita Singh