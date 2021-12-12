Chennai | Jagran Cricket Desk: The Madras High Court this week on Thursday rejected a plea from IPS officer G Sampath Kumar to set aside the defamation proceedings initiated against him by former Team India captain MS Dhoni. Any order at this stage would certainly affect the progress of the main case pending from 2014, Justice N Seshasayee said, while dismissing the petition.

The matter goes back to IPL betting scandal in 2014

In an explosive year for Indian Cricket that 2014 was, Dhoni had filed a defamation suit claiming Rs 100 Crore damages from a TV media firm and others for allegedly telecasting malicious news that he was involved in betting, spot and match fixing of IPL matches, in 2014.

He sought to restrain the defendants, including Kumar, who initially investigated the IPL betting scam, from issuing statements and publishing them.

Dhoni, captain of the Chennai Super Kings IPL franchise, had submitted the defendants had been carrying highly defamatory, scandalous and libelous false reports and statements since February 11, 2014. The sole agenda of the defendants was somehow to malign and destroy his reputation in the eyes of the millions of his fans and cricket lovers all over the world.

He prayed for a direction to the defendants to pay Rs 100 crore towards damages. And Justice S Tamilvanan (now retired) granted the interim injunction earlier restraining the defendants from doing so.

Aggrieved, Sampath Kumar filed a petition challenging the defamation suit in 2014. In his additional counter-affidavit filed recently, he contended that the suit was to gag him. That was the reason behind filing the suit here at the Madras High Court, whereas none of the other three defendants of the suit were based in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, will play the upcoming season of Indian Premier League next year for Chennai Super Kings.

"When it comes to farewell, you can still come and see me play for CSK and that can be my farewell game. So, you will still get that opportunity to bid me farewell. Hopefully, we will come to Chennai and play my last game over there and we can meet the fans there," Dhoni said recently at a virtual event.

With inputs from PTI

Posted By: Mukul Sharma