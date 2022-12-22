Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad IPL 2023: LSG Players List, Captain, Retained Players And More

IPL 2023 Auction: Lucknow Super Giants has a good mix of talent including youngsters and experienced players which helped them to have a good debut season. (Photo: ANI)

In their debut season this year, Lucknow Super Giants finished third in the points table but failed to reach the final after losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eliminator.

The side has a task to fill the remaining 10 spots in the team including four overseas player in the IPL 2023 auction. The LSG will focus on adding batting fire-power and utility players in their squad.

A total of 405 cricketers will test their fate in the high-voltage action for the remaining 87 spots across ten teams. The list also has 132 overseas players including Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Cameroon Green, Rilee Rossouw and Harry Brook and 273 Indian players.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 19 overseas players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. 11 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore.

Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players in the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.

Lucknow Super Giants: Full squad and other details:

Total slots available: 10

Overseas slots available: 4

Purse remaining: 23.35 crore

Retained Players: Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K. Gowtham, Karan Sharma, KL Rahul (c), Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers*, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis*, Mark Wood*, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Quinton De Kock*, Ravi Bishnoi.

Released Players: Andrew Tye*, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, Dushmanta Chameera*, Evin Lewis*, Jason Holder*, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem.