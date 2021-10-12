New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Royal Challengers Bangalore Skipper Virat Kohli played his last match as the captain of the franchise on Monday against Kolkata Knight Riders which ended in a heartbreaking loss for the team. In the eliminator of IPL 2021, RCB got knocked out of the T20 league.

Earlier, Kohli had announced that this IPL 2021 will be his last season as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Hinting his future plans with the franchise Virat Kohli mentioned he want to play for RCB till his last game in the T20 league and that loyalty matters to him.

After the loss, Kohli in the post-match presentation said, "I have tried my best to create a culture where youngsters could come and play expressive cricket. It's something I've tried to do at the India level as well. All I can say is that I have given my best. I have given my 120% to this franchise and will continue giving it as a player on the field."

"It's a great time to regroup and restructure the franchise for the next three years. I will definitely (play for RCB). For me, loyalty matters and my commitment is with this franchise till the last day I play IPL," he added.

In his tenure as the captain of RCB, though Virat Kohli failed to win any trophy the team surely flourished and introduced many players to the Indian Cricket team. Virat Kohli enjoys a massive fan following and his fans bid him a farewell as RCB captain by flooding the internet with posts mentioning the end of his captaincy era.

Virat Kohli as the captain of the RCB team has played 140 games so far, winning 66 and losing 70 while 4 matches remained with no result. Under Virat Kohli's captaincy, RCB reached the finals in 2016 and ended with a wooden spoon twice in 2017 and 19.

Earlier, Virat Kohli announced stepping down from the captaincy of the Indian Cricket Team for the shorter format i.e T20 after the T20 World Cup in October. While he will lead the other two formats of the game for India.

Posted By: Ashita Singh