Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Thursday left his fans confused after he said that there are a "lot of uncertainties" around him playing for the franchise in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Speaking at the time of the toss ahead of the match against Punjab Kings, Dhoni hinted that he can't decide about his IPL future until "the rules are in place".

"Well, you can see me in yellow next year. But whether I will be playing for CSK? There are a lot of uncertainties around it for a simple reason that we have two new teams coming up. We don't know the retention policy. We don't know how many foreigners, Indian players we can retain, the money cap that every player will be cutting from the kitty. So there are a lot of uncertainties. Unless the rules are in place you can't really decide that. So we will wait for it to happen and hopefully, it will be good for everyone," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dhoni had hinted that he won't retire from IPL after this season and said that he would prefer that fans can get a chance to attend his farewell game in the cash-rich league in Chennai. The remarks from the former India wicket-keeper batsman came during India Cements' 75-year function that was streamed live on CSK's official YouTube channel.

"There cannot be a better day than that (announcement of his retirement from international cricket on August 15). When it comes to farewell, you can always come and see me play for CSK and that can be my farewell game. You will still get an opportunity to bid me farewell so hopefully, you will come to Chennai, I will play my last game there and I can meet all the fans," he had said.

Dhoni, who had retired from international cricket in 2019, has not played in Chennai since 2019 as the 2020 edition of IPL was held in the UAE and CSK played matches in the first phase of the tournament earlier this year in Mumbai before it was suspended due to a breach in the bio-bubble.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma