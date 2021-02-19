While speaking with former England batsman Mark Nicholas, Kohli conceded that he went through a tough phase during the 2014 England tour and felt like the "loneliest guy in the world" after a string of failures with the bat.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mental health issues and depressive feelings are not uncommon for human beings as one has to go through such phases once in their lifetime and Indian skipper Virat Kohli is no exception.

Kohli is regarded as one of the most successful batsmen in modern cricket but the Indian skipper has revealed that even he faced mental health issues in his career.

While speaking with former England batsman Mark Nicholas on his 'Not Just Cricket' podcast, Kohli conceded that he went through a tough phase during the 2014 England tour and felt like the "loneliest guy in the world" after a string of failures with the bat.

"...it's not a great feeling to wake up knowing that you won't be able to score runs and I think all batsmen have felt that at some stage that you are not in control of anything at all," the Indian skipper recalled.

"You just don't understand how to get over it. That was a phase when I literally couldn't do anything to overturn things...I felt like I was the loneliest guy in the world," he noted.

The 32-year-old, who became a father in January, said that even though there were supportive people in his life, he needed "professional help" in 2014. Kohli also said that mental health issues cannot be overlooked as they "can destroy a player's career".

"Someone whom you can go to at any stage, have a conversation around and say 'Listen this is what I am feeling, I am finding it hard to even go to sleep, I feel like I don't want to wake up in the morning. I have no confidence in myself, what do I do?'," Kohli noted.

"Lot of people suffer with that feeling for longer periods of time, it carries on for months, it carries on for a whole cricket season, people are not able to get out of it," he added.

Kohli, who is considered as the greatest batsmen in India after Sachin Tendulkar, had a disasterous 2014 England tour where he managed to score just 135 runs in 10 innings at an average of 13.50, registering scores of 1, 8, 25, 0, 39, 28, 0,7, 6 and 20 in five Tests.

However, Kohli roared back to form in the tour of Australia after that and scored nearly 700 runs in four Test, hammering four daddy hundreds.

The Indian skipper is currently in Ahemdabad for ongoing home Test series against England. The two teams have won a game each and will compete in the third Test from February 24.

