LIVE WPL 2023 Auction Latest Updates: Inaugural Marquee Event To Start At 2:30 PM IST
LIVE Women's Premier League 2023 Auction Latest Updates: The auction for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL), likely to bring about a paradigm shift in the landscape of women's cricket, is set to take place today in Mumbai.
Women's cricketers all over the world have waited for this moment and league for years. The arrival of WPL and an auction preceding it has left players with hopes that the glamour, unpredictability, clout, cash flow and thrill of franchise-based cricket will bring about a massive transformation to their game and lives, just the way it did for men's cricket through the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The auction is scheduled to start from 2:30 PM live from the Jio World Convention Centre.
The inaugural edition of WPL will be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26 across two Mumbai venues and the player auction for the same will be held on February 13.
India batter Jemimah Rodrigues hails the Women's Premier League as the beginning of something massive. "I think it is going to be a starting point for something massive in women's cricket worldwide. There are going to be exciting talents and matches. These will give us a lot of confidence. Doing well here and then wearing the Indian jersey will take our team to next level," she says.
Ahead of the auction, women cricket stars have expressed their excitement for the auction and look at it as a "game changer" and "the next big thing". "I think it is going to be a game-changer, not only for India but for the world as well. We are excited about it," said Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur in a video posted by BCCI.
Insights, strategies, and excitement—
As we inch closer to the inaugural #WPLAuction, let's hear it from the think tanks and owners of all the franchises
Some names to keep an on.
Tell us which Marquee players you'd like to see in this #WPL2023
30 players are on the auction list with a base price of Rs 40 Lakhs.
Good luck to Mallika Sagar in conducting the #WPLAuction I wish her well -it seems like only yesterday that I took the inaugural #IPL auction .Will her gavel be wooden or brass?
13 overseas players have also slotted themselves under the Rs 50 lakh reserve price with the likes of Ellyse Perry, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophie Devine & Deandra Dottin to name a few.
Rs 50 lakh is the highest reserve price with 24 players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. Team India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and India's Under-19 T20 World Cup-winning captain Shafali Verma are among the few Indians who have slotted themselves in the highest bracket.
A maximum of 90 slots are available with the five teams, with 30 being slotted for overseas players.
Out of 409 players, 246 are Indians and 163 are overseas players of which 8 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 202, uncapped players are 199 and 8 are from associate nations.
A total of 1,525 players registered for the inaugural Women's Premier League Player Auction and the final list was pruned to 409 players.
A total of 409 players will go under the hammer during the auction of the inaugural edition of WPL, which will be taking place on February 13, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Tuesday.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL 2023) auction latest updates at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.