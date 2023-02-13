LIVE WPL 2023 Auction Latest Updates: Inaugural Marquee Event To Start At 2:30 PM IST

LIVE Women's Premier League 2023 Auction Latest Updates: The auction for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL), likely to bring about a paradigm shift in the landscape of women's cricket, is set to take place today in Mumbai.

Women's cricketers all over the world have waited for this moment and league for years. The arrival of WPL and an auction preceding it has left players with hopes that the glamour, unpredictability, clout, cash flow and thrill of franchise-based cricket will bring about a massive transformation to their game and lives, just the way it did for men's cricket through the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The auction is scheduled to start from 2:30 PM live from the Jio World Convention Centre.

The inaugural edition of WPL will be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26 across two Mumbai venues and the player auction for the same will be held on February 13.