Live Updates, India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: India Win Toss, Opt To Bat In Series Decider

06:46 PM
IND VS NZ T20 LIVE: One final huddle
One final time in T20Is this season - Team huddle #INDvNZ @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/h2HkidwHxm— BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2023
06:39 PM
IND VS NZ T20 LIVE: Ben Lister Gets T20I Debut Cap
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner.
06:37 PM
IND VS NZ T20 LIVE: Umran Malik Comes In For Yuzvendra Chahal
India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh
06:34 PM
IND VS NZ T20 LIVE: INDIA To Bat First
India skipper Hardik Pandya wins the toss and opts to bat first in the series decider match.
06:18 PM
IND VS NZ T20 LIVE:
Former India batter Wasim Jaffer has backed another youngster Prithvi Shaw in place of struggling Shubman Gill for the third T20I.
Check the full story here: 'He Is In Good Form': Wasim Jaffer Backs Prithvi Shaw In Place Of Shubman Gill For T20I Series Decider Against NZ
06:12 PM
IND VS NZ T20 LIVE: Nostalgic day for Hardik and Suryakumar
Hardik Pandya captained his first T20I for India at Narendra Modi Stadium while Suryakumar Yadav made his Men in Blue debut at the same venue. A lot of memories will strike back to both stars when they take the field tonight.
#TeamIndia vice-captain @surya_14kumar describes his excitement ahead of playing in front of a packed crowd in the #INDvNZ T20I decider at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where he made his international debut pic.twitter.com/Nu2shQUIxG— BCCI (@BCCI) January 31, 2023
06:06 PM
IND VS NZ T20 LIVE: WELCOME
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third and final T20I between India and New Zealand from Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates, India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: India Win Toss, Opt To Bat In Series Decider
Wed, 01 Feb 2023 06:46 PM IST
IND vs NZ T20I Live Scorecard: India have won the toss and elected to bat first in the third and final T20I of the series against New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.
In a series decider, both teams have made one change in their playing 11 for the clash. The three-match series is levelled at 1-1.
For India, Umran Malik comes in for Yuzvendra Chahal while New Zealand hand debut T20I cap to Ben Lister in place of Jacob Duffy.
Teams:
India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner.