Live Updates, India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: India Win Toss, Opt To Bat In Series Decider

IND vs NZ T20I Live Scorecard: India have won the toss and elected to bat first in the third and final T20I of the series against New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

In a series decider, both teams have made one change in their playing 11 for the clash. The three-match series is levelled at 1-1.

For India, Umran Malik comes in for Yuzvendra Chahal while New Zealand hand debut T20I cap to Ben Lister in place of Jacob Duffy.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner.







