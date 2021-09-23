New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: International Cricket Council has launched an official anthem on Thursday for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. The official campaign is named 'Live the Game' and is composed by renowned Bollywood music director-singer Amit Trivedi. Along with the anthem, ICC also released an official campaign film featuring Virat Kohli, Kieron Pollard, Glenn Maxwell, and Rashid khan in animated 'avatars'.

ICC on Thursday took their Twitter to share the official anthem and wrote, "Let the world see, What you can be, Come live the game! Multiple musical notes...Stay tuned to our...@T20WorldCup...channels this week for something VERY special..."

The animated campaign features young fans from all over the world immersed and engaged in explosive T20I cricket and along with the biggest cricket stars.

In the video, Virat Kohli leads the group of players brought to life as ‘avatars’ in the animation, that interact with each other throughout. Kohli is joined by fellow captain Kieron Pollard of the reigning champions, West Indies as well as Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and Rashid Khan of Afghanistan.

Launched in collaboration with ICC’s global broadcast partner Star Sports, the film premiered worldwide today across ICC, BCCI, and Star Sports’ social media handles.

Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager, Marketing and Communications as quoted by ICC said, "We are excited to be launching this film ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 which is so different to anything we have delivered before. Cricket has more than a billion fans around the world, and we wanted to put our young fans in the heart of the action alongside their heroes and allow them to live the game. "

"Partnering with Star Sports and Amit Trivedi to create the animation and music for the campaign has given us a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the fact that India are our hosts despite the event being staged in Oman and the UAE. I hope cricket fans enjoy watching and listening to this as much as we enjoyed creating it, " he added.

Rashid Khan, Kieron Pollard, Glenn Maxwell also took to their social media handle to promote the ICC 'Live the Game' anthem.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is the pinnacle of the shortest format of cricket and returns for the first time in five years on October 17th. The opening fixture of the tournament takes place on Friday, 17 October as Oman takes on ICC Men’s T20 World Cup debutant Papua New Guinea at Muscat’s Oman Cricket Academy.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium and Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium are two of the three remaining host grounds, while Dubai International Stadium will be the backdrop for the final on Sunday, 14 November.

