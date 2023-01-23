Live Streaming, India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: When And Where To Watch IND vs NZ Match Live On TV And Online

After taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series, India could be looking at making some changes to their playing eleven for the third and final game as they seek a 3-0 finish against New Zealand at Holkar Stadium on Tuesday.

After a 3-0 series victory over Sri Lanka, India wouldn't want to let their guard down in a dead rubber and inflict a series sweep over a New Zealand missing stalwarts like Kane Williamson and Tim Southee.

Here are the live-streaming details of IND vs NZ 3rd ODI:

When will India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI be played?

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI will be played on Tuesday, January 24.

When will India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI begin?

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI will begin at 01:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI be held?

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI will be held at Holkar Cricket Stadium In Indore.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI live telecast?

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI will be telecast live on Star Sports network.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI live streaming?

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI live streaming will be available on Disney + Hotstar app.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi.