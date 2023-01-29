Live Streaming, India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch IND VS NZ T20 Live On TV And Online

New Zealand would look to sweep the series against India in the second T20I on Sunday at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

By Ashita Singh
Sun, 29 Jan 2023 01:59 PM IST
Minute Read
Live Streaming, India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch IND VS NZ T20 Live On TV And Online
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming Info (Image-BCCI)

INDIA is all set to raise their game a level up in order to win their first match in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand on Sunday. New Zealand drew first blood on the tour after defeating India by 21 runs in the 1st T20I on Friday at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Now, Hardik Pandya-led side faces a must-win situation in a bid to open their winning accounts.

With a 1-0 lead, New Zealand would look to sweep the series against India in the second T20I on Sunday at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The second T20I between New Zealand and India will test Hardik Pandya's side in situations where miracles are required. The Men in Blue are expected to leave no stone unturned to bounce back, Mitchell Santner and Co. will have their eyes on sealing the series with a win.

Also Read
'I Regard MS Dhoni As My Idol, No One Can Finish Like He Used To Do': MI..
'I Regard MS Dhoni As My Idol, No One Can Finish Like He Used To Do': MI..

Here, check everything you need to know about the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand:

When will India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2nd T20I be played?
India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2nd T20I will be played on Sunday, January 29.

When will India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2nd T20I begin?
India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2nd T20I will begin at 7 PM IST. The toss will be at 6.30 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2nd T20I live telecast?
India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2nd T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports network.

Also Read
'Everyone Is There To Watch Someone Else': Jimmy Neesham Blown Away With..
'Everyone Is There To Watch Someone Else': Jimmy Neesham Blown Away With..

Where to watch India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2nd T20I live streaming?
India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2nd T20I live streaming will be available on Disney + Hotstar app.

Squads:

India Squad: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rippon, Dane Cleaver, Henry Shipley, Ben Lister

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.