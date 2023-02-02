-
05:40 PM
LIVE INDW vs SAW Score and Updates
Under fire batter Jemimah Rodrigues got much needed runs in the final league game against West Indies and would be aiming for consistency.
-
05:29 PM
LIVE INDW vs SAW Score and Updates
In the World Cup, India's main challenge will be to outsmart the likes of England and Australia. With eight wickets in three games, all-rounder Deepti Sharma will be the go-to bowler for India in the final.
-
05:18 PM
LIVE INDW vs SAW Score and Updates
India had got the better of South Africa in the tri-series opener before their repeat league fixture was washed out. India beat West Indies twice to enter the final.
-
05:08 PM
LIVE INDW vs SAW Score
Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of the final match of the Tri-nation Series 2023 between India women and South Africa women here at the Buffalo Park in East London.
LIVE Score Updates, IND Women vs SA Women Final: Harmanpreet & Co. Eye Tri-Nation Title
Thu, 02 Feb 2023 05:40 PM IST
LIVE Score Updates, India Women vs South Africa Women, Tri-Nation Series Final: With the Women's T20 World Cup days away, India will look to conclude the final leg of their preparations with a win in the tri-series final against South Africa here on Thursday.
India, following their 1-4 series loss to Australia at home, have bounced back with three wins in the tri-series and would be hoping to end the tournament on a high before they enter the 10-team global competition beginning on February 10.
Squads:
South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus(c), Chloe Tryon, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Tumi Sekhukhune, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Delmi Tucker, Tebogo Macheke, Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas
India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Sushma Verma, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Amanjot Kaur