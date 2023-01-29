-
05:43 PM
INDW vs ENGW Live Score and Updates: ENG 22/3 (6)
The India U19 team is making real inroads here at Potchefstroom. England are currently reeling and in desperate need of a partnership.
-
05:06 PM
INDW vs ENGW Live Score and Updates: ENG Playing 11
England Women U19 (Playing XI): Grace Scrivens(c), Liberty Heap, Niamh Fiona Holland, Seren Smale(w), Ryana Macdonald Gay, Charis Pavely, Alexa Stonehouse, Sophia Smale, Josie Groves, Ellie Anderson, Hannah Baker
-
05:06 PM
INDW vs ENGW Live Score and Updates: IND Playing 11
India Women U19 (Playing XI): Shafali Verma(c), Shweta Sehrawat, Soumya Tiwari, Gongadi Trisha, Richa Ghosh(w), Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav
-
05:02 PM
INDW vs ENGW Live Score and Updates: India Win The Toss!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the final of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup between India and England here in Potchefstroom. India won the toss and elected to bowl first.
LIVE India Women vs England Women, U19 T20 World Cup 2023: India In Command As England Lose Quick Wickets
Sun, 29 Jan 2023 05:44 PM IST
LIVE India Women vs England Women, U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Score and Updates, Potchefstroom: When word spread about the inaugural Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup to be held in South Africa in January 2023, many in the cricketing ecosystem were extremely excited about the first-of-its-kind tournament giving a stage for young players to showcase their talent and chase their dreams of playing at the international level.
Now, after two weeks of action that has seen 16 teams participate in the competition, it is set up for an exciting finale with Sunday's title between India and England to be held in the JB Marks Oval at Potchefstroom on Sunday.
Squads:
England Women U19 Squad: Grace Scrivens(c), Liberty Heap, Niamh Fiona Holland, Seren Smale(w), Ryana Macdonald Gay, Charis Pavely, Alexa Stonehouse, Sophia Smale, Josie Groves, Ellie Anderson, Hannah Baker, Emma Marlow, Davina Sarah T Perrin, Maddie Grace Ward, Lizzie Scott
India Women U19 Squad: Shafali Verma(c), Shweta Sehrawat, Soumya Tiwari, Gongadi Trisha, Richa Ghosh(w), Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD, Sonia Mendhiya, Hurley Gala