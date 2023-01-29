LIVE India Women vs England Women, U19 T20 World Cup 2023: India In Command As England Lose Quick Wickets

LIVE India Women vs England Women, U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Score and Updates, Potchefstroom: When word spread about the inaugural Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup to be held in South Africa in January 2023, many in the cricketing ecosystem were extremely excited about the first-of-its-kind tournament giving a stage for young players to showcase their talent and chase their dreams of playing at the international level.

Now, after two weeks of action that has seen 16 teams participate in the competition, it is set up for an exciting finale with Sunday's title between India and England to be held in the JB Marks Oval at Potchefstroom on Sunday.

Squads:

England Women U19 Squad: Grace Scrivens(c), Liberty Heap, Niamh Fiona Holland, Seren Smale(w), Ryana Macdonald Gay, Charis Pavely, Alexa Stonehouse, Sophia Smale, Josie Groves, Ellie Anderson, Hannah Baker, Emma Marlow, Davina Sarah T Perrin, Maddie Grace Ward, Lizzie Scott

India Women U19 Squad: Shafali Verma(c), Shweta Sehrawat, Soumya Tiwari, Gongadi Trisha, Richa Ghosh(w), Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD, Sonia Mendhiya, Hurley Gala



