Live Updates, India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup: Radha Yadav Removes Muneeba Ali, Pakistan Lose Second Wicket

India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup Live Scorecard: Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof has won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the Women's T20 World Cup clash at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday.

Women in Blue will look to revenge their Asia Cup 2022 defeat against arch-rivals and start the tournament on a high. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India are without their star player Smriti Mandhana for their opening match due to an injury.

Teams:

India: Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh