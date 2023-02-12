Live Updates, India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup: Radha Yadav Removes Muneeba Ali, Pakistan Lose Second Wicket
India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup Live Scorecard: Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof has won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the Women's T20 World Cup clash at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday.
Women in Blue will look to revenge their Asia Cup 2022 defeat against arch-rivals and start the tournament on a high. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India are without their star player Smriti Mandhana for their opening match due to an injury.
Teams:
India: Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh
Pakistan: Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali(w), Bismah Maroof(c), Nida Dar, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal
IND-W vs PAK-W Live Scorecard: Deepti takes first scalp
The early introduction of spin has worked for India as Deepti Sharma bags Javeria Khan in her first over of the innings. Javeria departs after scoring eight runs. Pakistan 11/1 after two overs.
IND-W vs PAK-W Live Scorecard: PITCH REPORT
This pitch will play similar to the last game. It will be a great cricket wicket despite a few cracks. It might be a bit two-paced but should still be a great cricket match.
IND-W vs PAK-W Live Scorecard: Pakistan eyeing big total while batting first
"We'd like to bat first. It is a dry wicket, won't change much so we'd like to put up a total. (On Diana Baig) It is unlucky she is not here with us, but this is an opportunity for someone else to perform. We have the confidence because we won against India last time but conditions are different here," said Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof.
IND-W vs PAK-W Live Scorecard: India playing with extra batter today
"We wanted to bat because these wickets are a bit tricky. She (Smriti Mandhana) will be fine but we have added an extra batter for today - Harleen in there, Shikha misses out. I think these wickets will help us, we are a very good bowling side. Our bowlers performed well in the tri-series before as well," India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said at the toss.
IND-W vs PAK-W Live Scorecard: Pakistan 11 for India clash
Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali(w), Bismah Maroof(c), Nida Dar, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal
IND-W vs PAK-W Live Scorecard: Richa Ghosh will keep wickets for India
India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh.
IND-W vs PAK-W Live Scorecard: India to bowl first
Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof has won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the Women's T20 World Cup match in Cape Town.
IND-W vs PAK-W Live Scorecard: INDIA pumped up with U19 WC Win
“We’re really happy that our under-19 team did really well, and we are also looking forward to our own campaign,” captain Harmanpreet Kaur said.
“The winning momentum has started. We also want to continue with that.”
IND vs PAK Live Scorecard: INDIA will miss Smriti Mandhana
“Smriti has a finger injury and is still (in) recovery, so she won’t play most likely. It’s not a fracture and we’re hopeful she will be available from the second game onwards,” India head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar had said during a press conference.
