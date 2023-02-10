LIVE SCORE, India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2: Hosts Eye First Innings Lead After Strong Start

India Vs Australia Day 2, 1st Test Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard Latest Updates: Skipper Rohit Sharma struck a breezy half-century after Ravindra Jadeja claimed a fifer in his first Test after a five-month injury break as India bowled out Australia for 177 in their first innings and shaved off 77 runs from that on the opening day of the first Test of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, here on Thursday.

With the focus on the pitch described by the Australians as tailor-made for the Indian spinners, Jadeja put India on top by claiming 5-47 and Ravichandran Ashwin claimed 3/43 as India dominated the visitors.

With Ravichandran Ashwin occupying the crease along with the skipper, it will be interesting to see how much India scores on Day 2. As far as Australia, only early wickets can get them back into the test match.

Brief scores: Australia 177 all out in 63.5 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 49, Steve Smith 37, Alex Carey 36, Peter Handscomb 31; Ravindra Jadeja 5-47, Ashwin 3-42) lead India 77/1 in 24 overs (Rohit Shama batting 56; Kl Rahul 20, Murphy 1-13) by by 100 runs.