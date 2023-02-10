LIVE SCORE, India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2: Hosts Eye First Innings Lead After Strong Start
India Vs Australia Day 2, 1st Test Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard Latest Updates: Skipper Rohit Sharma struck a breezy half-century after Ravindra Jadeja claimed a fifer in his first Test after a five-month injury break as India bowled out Australia for 177 in their first innings and shaved off 77 runs from that on the opening day of the first Test of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, here on Thursday.
With the focus on the pitch described by the Australians as tailor-made for the Indian spinners, Jadeja put India on top by claiming 5-47 and Ravichandran Ashwin claimed 3/43 as India dominated the visitors.
With Ravichandran Ashwin occupying the crease along with the skipper, it will be interesting to see how much India scores on Day 2. As far as Australia, only early wickets can get them back into the test match.
Brief scores: Australia 177 all out in 63.5 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 49, Steve Smith 37, Alex Carey 36, Peter Handscomb 31; Ravindra Jadeja 5-47, Ashwin 3-42) lead India 77/1 in 24 overs (Rohit Shama batting 56; Kl Rahul 20, Murphy 1-13) by by 100 runs.
Australia lost their last four wickets for 15 runs as India cleaned up the tail in quick time. Jadeja completed his five-wicket haul when he claimed Todd Murphy (0) lbw. Only four Australian batters made it to double figures as the Indian bowlers dominated.
Earlier, Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first on a pitch with low bounce which offered occasional spin and were soon down to 2-2 in the third over. Their struggles on the opening day were interspersed by two half-century partnerships -- an 82-run stand between Marnus Labuschagne (49) and Steve Smith (37) for the third wicket and a 53-run stand for the sixth wicket between Peter Handscomb (29 batting) and Alex Carey (36).
Rohit slammed his half-century off 66 deliveries and shared a 76-run partnership with K,L Rahul as India set themselves up for a big total. But they let slip some of that advantage when Rahul (20 off 71 balls) was caught and bowled by debutant off-spinner Todd Murphy off the penultimate over of the day.
LIVE Score, IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 2: Hosts Eye Big Lead
With just 100 runs away from Australia's 1st innings total with 9 wickets in hand, India are well and truly in a commanding position here at Nagpur at the start of Day 2 of the 1st test match. Australian bowlers lacked discipline on Day 1 and will certainly look to make amends today.
Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of day 2 of the first test match between India and Australia here at the Vidarbha Cricket Association in Nagpur.