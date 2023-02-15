LIVE IND-W vs WI-W Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Deepti Helps India Restricts West Indies To 118/6 After 20 Overs

LIVE India Women vs West Indies Women Score, Women's T20 World Cup Latest Updates

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews won the toss and elected to bat first at the Newlands stadium in Cape Town. After starting their campaign with a morale-boosting victory against arch-rivals Pakistan, India will be hoping to ride the winning momentum against the West Indies in their second preliminary match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at the Newlands here on Wednesday.

For India - Smriti Mandhana and Devika Vaidya make a comeback in the side.

Playing 11:

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh

West Indies Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews(c), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Rashada Williams(w), Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman