LIVE IND-W vs WI-W Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Deepti Helps India Restricts West Indies To 118/6 After 20 Overs
LIVE India Women vs West Indies Women Score, Women's T20 World Cup Latest Updates
West Indies captain Hayley Matthews won the toss and elected to bat first at the Newlands stadium in Cape Town. After starting their campaign with a morale-boosting victory against arch-rivals Pakistan, India will be hoping to ride the winning momentum against the West Indies in their second preliminary match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at the Newlands here on Wednesday.
For India - Smriti Mandhana and Devika Vaidya make a comeback in the side.
Playing 11:
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh
West Indies Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews(c), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Rashada Williams(w), Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman
LIVE WI-W vs IN-W Live Score and Updates: WI 118/6 (20)
West Indies finish on 118/6 after 20 overs. It is a competitive total but will it be winning one? Stay tuned for live updates!
LIVE WI-W vs IN-W Live Score and Updates: WI 78/3
Deepti Sharma picks up two back-to-back wickets and West Indies are in a spot of bother yet again. Both batters who were set are back in the pavilion.
LIVE WI-W vs IN-W Live Score and Updates: WI 48/1 (9)
Stefanie Taylor and Shemaine Campbelle have built a steady partnership. However, they need to accelerate now if they wish to reach a competitive total.
LIVE WI-W vs IN-W Live Score and Updates: WI 4/1 (2)
With the first wicket gone, West Indies have given the chance India wanted to put them under pressure.
LIVE WI-W vs IN-W Live Score and Updates
West Indies Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews(c), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Rashada Williams(w), Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman
LIVE WI-W vs IN-W Live Score and Updates
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh
LIVE WI-W vs IN-W Live Score and Updates
West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first.
LIVE WI-W vs IN-W Live Score and Updates
Toss coming up shortly, stay tuned for all the live updates and score!
LIVE WI-W vs IN-W Live Score and Updates
Mandhana missed the tie against Pakistan owing to a finger injury but the star opener is likely to be back in the team against the West Indies, who are coming off a big loss against England, as she came through a pre-match training session unscathed.
LIVE WI-W vs IN-W Live Score and Updates
The Indian batters, without vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, managed to complete their highest successful chase in the T20 World Cup in the win against Pakistan.
LIVE WI-W vs IN-W Live Score and Updates
Having got the better of Pakistan in the lung-opener, India would endeavour to put up an improved bowling show against West Indies in their second Women's T20 World Cup match here on Wednesday.