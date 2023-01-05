India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: Sri Lanka Openers Provide Steady Start In Powerplay

-
07:07 PM
IND vs SL Live Scorecard: Arshdeep Singh Comes In For Second Over!
Arshdeep Singh takes the ball for the second over. He missed the first T20I due to illness.
-
07:05 PM
IND vs SL Live Scorecard: Brilliant Start From Hardik Pandya!
Tight opening over from Hardik Pandya giving just two runs off it including one from wide. Sri Lanka 2/0 after the first over.
-
06:37 PM
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates: SRI LANKA Playing XI
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.
-
06:36 PM
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates: INDIA PLAYING XI
India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
-
06:34 PM
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates: INDIA WIN TOSS!
India captain Hardik Pandya wins the toss and opts to field first against Sri Lanka. Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Tripathi come in for Harshal Patel and Sanju Samson.
-
06:30 PM
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates: TOSS IS Just Minutes Away!
The winning captain will opt to bat first here looking at the conditions.
-
06:23 PM
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates: Rahul Tripathi Will Make HIs T20I Debut Today!
Rahul Tripathi makes his T20I debut for India in place of Sanju Samson. He received his India cap from the batting coach Vikram Rathour.
Congratulations to Rahul Tripathi who is all set to make his T20I debut for #TeamIndia#INDvSL @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/VX1y83nOsD
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2023
-
06:18 PM
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates: Who will replace injured Sanju Samson?
A knee injury ruled out Sanju Samson for the remainder of the series. Rahul Tripathi is likely to replace him in the playing XI.
-
06:16 PM
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates: Will Arshdeep Play Today's Match?
After missing the first T20I, Arshdeep Singh is likely to return for this match. It will be interesting to see who will be dropped between Shivam Mavi and Umran Malik.
-
06:05 PM
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates: INDIAN Team Arrives For Big Match!
Indian team stars are here in the MCA stadium for another high-voltage clash against Asian Champions Sri Lanka.
#TeamIndia have arrived at the stadium for the second T20I against Sri Lanka.#INDvSL @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/8if6o0uBN7— BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2023
-
05:59 PM
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Updates:
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Stay tuned for all the latest updates and live scores!
More In News
-
India
-
India
-
Haldwani Demolition: Big Relief To Over 4,000 Families, SC Stays Uttarakhand HC's Order To Remove EncroachmentsIndia
-
India
-
Coronavirus News: 11 Omicron Sub Variants Found In 124 Int'l Flyers In 11 Days; XBB, XBB.1 Most DominatingIndia
-
Entertainment
-
Electronics
India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: Sri Lanka Openers Provide Steady Start In Powerplay
Thu, 05 Jan 2023 07:17 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Updates: India skipper Hardik Pandya has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the second T20I at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday.
Rahul Tripathi has got his debut T20I cap in place of Sanju Samson in the playing XI. Another change in the Indian side is -Arshdeep Singh comes in for Harshal Patel. Sri Lanka are playing with the same XI.
India won the nail-biting series opener by a close margin of two runs at the back of their fierce bowling attack including debutant Shivam Mavi.
On the other hand, Sri Lanka will hope for a win in do-or-die clash to keep themselves alive in the series.
Squads:
India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.