India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: Sri Lanka Openers Provide Steady Start In Powerplay

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Updates: India skipper Hardik Pandya has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the second T20I at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

Rahul Tripathi has got his debut T20I cap in place of Sanju Samson in the playing XI. Another change in the Indian side is -Arshdeep Singh comes in for Harshal Patel. Sri Lanka are playing with the same XI.

India won the nail-biting series opener by a close margin of two runs at the back of their fierce bowling attack including debutant Shivam Mavi.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka will hope for a win in do-or-die clash to keep themselves alive in the series.

Squads: