Live Updates, India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Unchanged India Win Toss, Opt To Bowl In Raipur

01:09 PM
Live IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Same 11 New Zealand too!
New Zealand playing XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.
01:07 PM
Live IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: India remain unchanged
India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.
01:07 PM
Live IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Toss- India To Bowl First
India skipper Rohit Sharma wins the toss and opts to bowl first in the second ODI against New Zealand.
12:41 PM
Live IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Close Look At India's Dressing Room
Ahead of the toss, let's take a look at India's dressing room with Yuzvendra Chahal.
Inside #TeamIndia's dressing room in Raipur!
#INDvNZ | @yuzi_chahal pic.twitter.com/S1wGBGtikF
12:38 PM
Live IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Hello
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand from Raipur. Stay tuned for all the latest updates and action from the match!
