LIVE | IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Score: Blackcaps Finish On 99/8 After 20 Overs

LIVE India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Cricket Score and Match Updates, Lucknow: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first in the 2nd T20I at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Indian Captain Hardik Pandya has brought in Yuzvendra Chahal in place of Umran Malik.

Blackcaps skipper Mitchell Santner decided to go with the winning combination.

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner



