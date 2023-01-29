LIVE | IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Score: Blackcaps Finish On 99/8 After 20 Overs

-
08:44 PM
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Score: NZ 99/8 (20)
New Zealand finish their innings on 99/8 after 20 overs. India need 100 runs to level the series.
-
08:31 PM
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Score: 83/8 (18)
Arshdeep Singh has been roped in to bowl the 17th and probably 19th over. He has got the opportunity to prove himself in the match. Back to back wickets in the over. Lockie Ferguson is the latest to depart.
-
08:11 PM
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Score: NZ 69/5 (14.3)
It has come down to the usual pair of Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell to take New Zealand to a good total. Hardik Pandya comes back to bowl his 2nd over.
-
07:19 PM
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Score: NZ 21/1 (3.3)
Timber! Yuzvendra Chahal gets the better of Finn Allen. There is some sharp turn in this wicket. So, the decision to field three spinners in this match can certainly be an advantage to India. However, that will also make the chase critical for the hosts.
-
07:06 PM
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Score: NZ 6/0 (1)
A steady start from Devon Conway as Hardik Pandya found some movement. Washington Sundar to bowl the 2nd over. Can he get an early breakthrough? Some turn! Good start from the off spinner.
-
06:49 PM
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Score
2ND T20I. New Zealand XI: F Allen, D Conway, M Chapman, D Mitchell, G Phillips, M Bracewell, M Santner (c), J Duffy, B Tickner, L Ferguson, I Sodhi. https://t.co/p7C0QbPSJs #INDvNZ @mastercardindia— BCCI (@BCCI) January 29, 2023
-
06:49 PM
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Score
Toss Update from Lucknow— BCCI (@BCCI) January 29, 2023
New Zealand have opted to bat first.
One change in #TeamIndia's Playing XI as @yuzi_chahal is named in the side
Live - https://t.co/VmThk71OWS… #INDvNZ @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/9btnunpbkM
-
06:48 PM
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Score: New Zealand To Bat
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first here at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow in the 2nd T20I match. Check out playing 11s.
LIVE India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Cricket Score and Match Updates, Lucknow: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first in the 2nd T20I at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Indian Captain Hardik Pandya has brought in Yuzvendra Chahal in place of Umran Malik.
Blackcaps skipper Mitchell Santner decided to go with the winning combination.
India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner
