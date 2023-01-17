LIVE | IND vs NZ 1st ODI Updates: Injured Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out, Patidar Named Replacement

LIVE | India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Pre-match Updates, Hyderabad: After two back to back successful limited overs series against Sri Lanka, the hosts, India are ready to face New Zealand in the 3-match ODI series followed by 3-match T20 series starting Wednesday.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will be high on confidence after their successful away tour against Pakistan which they won 2-1. They will pose a stern challenge to India as Kane Williamson-led side is currently the number 1 ODI side. However, it will be interesting who will replace KL Rahul and Axar Patel in the side. Check out the full squads here:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Srikar Bharat, Shahbaz Ahmed

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Doug Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Henry Shipley







