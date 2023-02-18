LIVE | IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 2 Score and Updates: Team India Eye Huge First Innings Score
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 2 Score and Updates, Delhi: India captain Rohit Sharma and his deputy KL Rahul will look to battle the testing conditions as India will eye a huge score on Day 2 of the ongoing 2nd test here at the Arun Jaitley stadium.
Both these batters saw out the remaining nine overs to take the hosts to 21/0 in nine overs and trail Australia by 242 runs at stumps on day 1 on Friday.
Rohit and Rahul are not out on 13 and 4 respectively after senior pacer Mohammed Shami picked four wickets while the spin duo of off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets each to bowl out Australia for 263 in the first innings.
Runs are slowly coming for the Indian side with a flurry of 1's and 2's in the middle. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have looked solid so far with their decisive attack and defence.
Both KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have walked out in the middle as Australia will begin the proceedings with Michael Kuhnemann at the start of Day 2.
Australian batter David Warner has been ruled out of the remaining 2nd test after suffering a blow to his helmet during day 1. Matthew Renshaw has been named his concussion substitute.
Earlier in the morning, after electing to bat first, Australia survived a fiery opening spell from Mohammed Siraj to get a 50-run opening partnership
Rohit began by standing tall and punching past point off his Australian counterpart Pat Cummins in the opening over. Debutant Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon found some extra bounce and turn as Rohit and K.L. Rahul were defending patiently.
Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of day 2 of the 2nd test match between India and Australia here at the Arun Jaitley stadium. India are currently trailing by 242 runs with 10 wickets remaining as visitors managed to get 263 runs in their first innings.