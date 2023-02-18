LIVE | IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 2 Score and Updates: Team India Eye Huge First Innings Score

LIVE India vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 2 Score and Updates, Delhi: India captain Rohit Sharma and his deputy KL Rahul will look to battle the testing conditions as India will eye a huge score on Day 2 of the ongoing 2nd test here at the Arun Jaitley stadium.

Both these batters saw out the remaining nine overs to take the hosts to 21/0 in nine overs and trail Australia by 242 runs at stumps on day 1 on Friday.

Rohit and Rahul are not out on 13 and 4 respectively after senior pacer Mohammed Shami picked four wickets while the spin duo of off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets each to bowl out Australia for 263 in the first innings.