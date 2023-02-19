LIVE | IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 3 Score and Updates: Rampant Ashwin-Jadeja Bamboozle Australia
LIVE | India vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 3 Score and Updates, Delhi:
The 2nd test is moving at a rapid pace as Australia is leading by 62 runs with 9 wickets remaining in the innings here at the Arun Jaitley stadium.
Travis Head began his promotion to opening on a great note, remaining unbeaten on 39 and taking Australia to 61/1 in 12 overs at stumps on day one of second Test. After Australia took a lead by a solitary run, as India were bowled out for 262 in their first innings, Head attacked to give the visitors' some quick runs. Giving him company is Marnus Labuschagne at 16 not out.
LIVE India vs Australia Score and Updates: AUS 112/8 (29)
The session has gone to India all the way. Just 2 wickets left for India to take as Australia lead by 113 runs.
LIVE India vs Australia Score and Updates: AUS 95/7 (24)
OUT!!! What was Pat Cummins trying to do here. Australia are 7 down with just Alex Carey left as the last recognized batter. This is outrageous stuff.
LIVE India vs Australia Score and Updates: AUS 95/6 (23.1)
The pair of Ashwin and Jadeja is just making a mess of the Australian bowling line-up. Peter Handscomb is the latest to fall. Captain Pat Cummins walks in to bat.
LIVE India vs Australia Score and Updates: 95/5 (23)
Rampant Ashwin has not let the Aussies breathe this morning. Australia have lost half their side as the off-spinner sends back Matthew Renshaw for just 2(8).
LIVE India vs Australia Score and Updates: AUS 95/4 (21.4)
Ravindra Jadeja gets the big wicket of Marnus Labuschagne. Rohit Sharma is pumped as he is aware of the importance of the wicket. Peter Handscomb is the new batter in.
LIVE India vs Australia Score and Updates: AUS 85/3 (19)
Ravichandran Ashwin gets Steve Smith yet again. You cannot get a better start for the day. India making real inroads here at the Arun Jaitley stadium.
LIVE India vs Australia Score and Updates: AUS 84/2 (18)
Australia are scoring nicely at a run-rate of 4.67. This partnership needs to be broken. Ravichandran Ashwin to bowl from over the wicket.
LIVE India vs Australia Score and Updates: AUS 65/2 (13)
OUT!!! Ravichandran Ashwin strikes early in the day. A much needed boost which was required for the hosts as Travis Head departs after playing a good hand of 43(46). Australia lead by 66 runs.
LIVE India vs Australia Score and Updates
Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of day 3 of the 2nd test of the 4-match test series between India and Australia here at the Arun Jaitley stadium.