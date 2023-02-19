LIVE | IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 3 Score and Updates: Rampant Ashwin-Jadeja Bamboozle Australia

LIVE | India vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 3 Score and Updates, Delhi:

The 2nd test is moving at a rapid pace as Australia is leading by 62 runs with 9 wickets remaining in the innings here at the Arun Jaitley stadium.

Travis Head began his promotion to opening on a great note, remaining unbeaten on 39 and taking Australia to 61/1 in 12 overs at stumps on day one of second Test. After Australia took a lead by a solitary run, as India were bowled out for 262 in their first innings, Head attacked to give the visitors' some quick runs. Giving him company is Marnus Labuschagne at 16 not out.