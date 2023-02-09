LIVE SCORE IND vs AUS Day 1 Test: Australia Win Toss, Opt To Bat in Nagpur
LIVE SCORE IND vs AUS Day 1 Test Match Today: Australia have won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the opening Test of the series at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday.
Suryakumar Yadav and Srikar Bharat are making their Test debut for India while Australia have handed the Baggy Green to Toddy Murphy.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.
India vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Rohit Sharma at Toss
"We would have batted too. Looks pretty dry. There will be help for spinners. We got to wait and see how much it does. Yesterday when we started training we did see some seam movement for the pacers up front. We have had a good prep for the last 5-6 days. We trained on the aspects in store. This is a big one. We know the importance of the series but we also understand it's about winning one session at a time. It's a long series. Three spinners, two seamers, Bharat and Suryakumar Yadav are debuting," said Rohit.
India vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Cummins at Toss
"We are going to bat. Looks like a pretty even wicket towards the middle. 2017 was a big series. Can't wait to get this started. We have had good preparation. We feel we are really well placed. Two changes Todd Murphy in. Peter Handscomb in for Travis Head," said Cummins.
Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first against India here in Nagpur. Suryakumar Yadav and KS Bharat make their debut for India while Australia have handed the Baggy Green to Todd Murphy.
India vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: PITCH Report
"My first reaction is the soil looks pretty rough. You can see the cracks as well, but because there is grass the cracks may stay intact. But the real talking point here is the rough area right here - the left-hander against the left-arm spinner, it's going to be a nightmare for them because there is tremendous potential for the left-armer spinner," says Sanjay Manjrekar in the pitch report.
Suryakumar Yadav and KS Bharat get the debut cap for the opening Test of the series against Australia.
Who will among Shubman Gill or Suryakumar Yadav get the chance in the opening Test of the series in absence of Shreyas Iyer at no. 5 spot? Ravi Shastri feels Suryakumar Yadav should start in the 11.
India vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: TOSS At 9 AM
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first Test between India and Australia from Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Stay tuned for all the latest updates of the match!