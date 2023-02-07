LIVE IND vs AUS 2023, 1st Test Latest Updates: Cameron Green Unlikely To Play, Confirms Steve Smith

-
02:20 PM
LIVE IND vs AUS 2023, 1st Test Latest Updates: Update!
Steve Smith on whether Cameron Green will play or not? - "He (Green) hasn't faced even the fast bowlers so he's very unlikely to play the 1st Test."
-
02:15 PM
LIVE IND vs AUS 2023, 1st Test Latest Updates: Harbhajan Singh on Virat Kohli
"I think this is the series where Virat Kohli's bat will speak vociferously. The he starts going, we know he won't stop. If India want to play well in this series then the run-machine will have to take the onus and score big runs."
-
02:09 PM
LIVE IND vs AUS 2023, 1st Test Latest Updates: Pant Will Be Missed!
Best Commentator behind the stumps × @RishabhPant17— Cult 18 (@Vk__cult) February 5, 2023
We will miss #RishabhPant in this BGT#INDvAUSpic.twitter.com/33lvS39biv
-
02:04 PM
LIVE IND vs AUS 2023, 1st Test Latest Updates: Glance at the pitch!
An early look at the Nagpur pitch #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/S3BIu7qti8— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 7, 2023
-
02:01 PM
LIVE IND vs AUS 2023, 1st Test Latest Updates: Sledgehammer!
Blast from the past since BGT is here. You hardly see such intensity in modern T20 Leagues. Virat Kohi, Ishant and Steve Smith peak animated.#BGT2023#INDvsAUS #CricketTwitterpic.twitter.com/oCpqKZHe3E— Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) February 6, 2023
-
01:56 PM
LIVE IND vs AUS 2023, 1st Test Latest Updates: Extraordinary Claim!
I understand optimism, but to say Australia will win the series in India is a bit outlandish. The Oz have no chance against the quality of India’s spin trio. They’ll not win a test. India winning 3-0 or 4-0 is the only thing that needs to be decided #DoddaMathu #BGT2023 #INDvAUS— Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) February 6, 2023
-
01:50 PM
LIVE IND vs AUS 2023, 1st Test Latest Updates: KL to bat at 5?
“There will be a temptation to play three spinners in Nagpur Test.” KL Rahul ahead of the first Test against Australia. “If the team wants to me to bat in the middle, I am ready to do it.”
-
01:44 PM
LIVE IND vs AUS 2023, 1st Test Latest Updates: BIG NEWS!
India batter KL Rahul addressed the press conference and confirmed that India are most likely to go with the 3-spinners combination.
-
01:40 PM
LIVE IND vs NZ 1st Test Updates:
Hello and welcome to the live updates coverage of the first test match of the 4-match series between India and Australia here at the Vidarbha Cricket Association stadium in Nagpur. We at English Jagran will bring you all the news. Stay tuned!
LIVE IND vs AUS 2023, 1st Test Latest Updates: Cameron Green Unlikely To Play, Confirms Steve Smith
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 02:24 PM IST
LIVE India vs Australia 2023, 1st Test Latest Updates, Nagpur: KL Rahul from India and Steve Smith from Australia attended the press conference and dropped few hints on the playing 11 of the first test. Cameron Green is highly unlikely to play.
The hosts will go for 3-spinners formula confirmed KL Rahul.
Check Squad here:
India (first two Tests): Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.
Australia: Pat Cummins (Captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.