Live IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 3 Score and Updates: Jadeja Falls Early In The Day, Murphy Grabs Six Wickets
LIVE India vs Australia 1st Test, Day 3 Score and Latest Updates, Nagpur:
Opener Rohit Sharma scored a majestic hundred, his first as Test captain, while all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel struck fighting unbeaten half-centuries as India reached 321/7 at stumps to take a 144-run lead against Australia on Day 2 of the first Test of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, here on Friday.
At the close of play at the VCA Stadium here, Jadeja was batting on 66 while Axar Patel was keeping him company with 52 runs as India scored 244 runs in the day, losing six wickets, setting themselves to go for victory in the next three days.
It will be interesting to see how the pitch plays on day 3. Can the pair of Axar-Jadeja add another 50-60 runs to take the lead to 200?
Brief scores: Australia 177 v India 321/7 in 114 overs (Rohit Sharma 120, Ravindra Jadeja batting 66, Axar Patel batting 52; Todd Murphy 5-82). India lead by 144 runs.
Mohammed Shami will not hold himself back from playing it in the air. Although, he has defended well against both off spinners. India lead by 163 runs.
OUT!! That is a big wicket. Australia have found success early in the day as Ravindra Jadeja departs after a brilliant 70(185). Todd Murphy picks up his 6th wicket. Mohammed Shami is the new batter in.
Pat Cummins is looking to get some reverse swing early in the day. He did get Jadeja's edge but it went wide past the slip. Nathan Lyon to bowl from the other end.
Live action to start soon. Will Australia begin with Todd Murphy? or Pat Cummins will introduce himself first up? The pair of Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja are in the middle.
Ravindra Jadeja, who had claimed 5-47 with the ball, continued to torment Australia and was batting on 34. Murphy (4-59) had removed KL Rahul late on Thursday for his first test wicket and the bespectacled off-spinner struck twice in the morning session and once after lunch to keep India in check.
Replying to Australia's below-par 177, India were 226-5 at tea on the second day, with Rohit looking assured after registering his ninth test hundred, which included 15 fours and two sixes.
On day 2, Rohit Sharma produced a captain's knock of 118 not out to put India in the driver's seat in the opening test against Australia on Friday but Todd Murphy continued to impress on his debut for the visitors on a spin-friendly track.
Hello and welcome to day 3 proceedings of the first test between India and Australia here at the Vidarbha Cricket Association in Nagpur.