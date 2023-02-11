Live IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 3 Score and Updates: Jadeja Falls Early In The Day, Murphy Grabs Six Wickets

LIVE India vs Australia 1st Test, Day 3 Score and Latest Updates, Nagpur:

Opener Rohit Sharma scored a majestic hundred, his first as Test captain, while all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel struck fighting unbeaten half-centuries as India reached 321/7 at stumps to take a 144-run lead against Australia on Day 2 of the first Test of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, here on Friday.

At the close of play at the VCA Stadium here, Jadeja was batting on 66 while Axar Patel was keeping him company with 52 runs as India scored 244 runs in the day, losing six wickets, setting themselves to go for victory in the next three days.

It will be interesting to see how the pitch plays on day 3. Can the pair of Axar-Jadeja add another 50-60 runs to take the lead to 200?

Brief scores: Australia 177 v India 321/7 in 114 overs (Rohit Sharma 120, Ravindra Jadeja batting 66, Axar Patel batting 52; Todd Murphy 5-82). India lead by 144 runs.