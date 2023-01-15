LIVE Cricket Score, IND vs SL 3rd ODI: Toss Scheduled At 1 PM IST

-
12:51 PM
LIVE Cricket Score, IND vs SL 3rd ODI: Arshdeep in Place of Shami?
Arshdeep Singh, the left-arm seamer, could be tried out for variations as he also needs some game time after getting the rough end of the stick against the Lankans in one of the T20 games. If the wicket is conducive, Arshdeep could be more than a handful for the Lankan batters with his ability to get ball back into the right handers or straighten it on middle stump channel.
-
12:41 PM
LIVE Cricket Score, IND vs SL 3rd ODI: Workload Woes!
With India playing six 50-over games in a space of 14 days -- three against Sri Lanka and as many against New Zealand, Mohammed Shami's workload will be of primary concern for the Indian team management. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Shami is expected to shoulder the responsibility of leading the Indian attack during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests, so his workload would need the maximum monitoring.
-
12:33 PM
LIVE Cricket Score, IND vs SL 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan's Conundrum
Workload management has been the buzz word in Indian cricket over the past couple of years and while it has advantages, there has been distinct pitfalls with players not finding rhythm after being given periodic rests.That could precisely be the reason why the Indian skipper might just not play Ishan Kishan at the top or Suryakumar Yadav in the middle order in the final game.
-
12:30 PM
LIVE Cricket Score, IND vs SL 3rd ODI: Warm Welcome!
Hello Trivandrum
We are here for the 3rd and final #INDvSL ODI#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/xzpr7UTCMT
-
12:22 PM
LIVE Cricket Score, IND vs SL 3rd ODI: Preparation for NZ series!
A 3-0 series win before taking on a better-quality opposition in New Zealand in less than 72 hours time will keep the team in good stead.
-
12:17 PM
LIVE Cricket Score, IND vs SL 3rd ODI: Team India Eye Domination!
Having already sealed the series with contrasting wins -- a comfortable one while defending in Guwahati and a hard-fought one while chasing in Kolkata -- Rohit's men wouldn't mind a bit more clinical effort against the island nation in last match of the tour.
-
12:12 PM
LIVE Cricket Score, IND vs SL 3rd ODI: Touchdown Trivandrum!
Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no.3 and the final match of the ODI series between India and Sri Lanka here at the Greenfield stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.
LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI, Greenfield Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram: Though India have already clinched the ODI series against Sri Lanka by winning the first two matches in Guwahati and Kolkata, the Rohit Sharma-led side will be aiming for a clean sweep at the Greenfield International Stadium here on Sunday. For Sri Lanka, who have been outwitted in the matches at Guwahati and Kolkata despite showing some fight, ending the tour on a high with a victory will be on their minds.
Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh
Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan, Pathum Nissanka, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana