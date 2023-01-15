LIVE Cricket Score, IND vs SL 3rd ODI: Toss Scheduled At 1 PM IST

12:51 PM

LIVE Cricket Score, IND vs SL 3rd ODI: Arshdeep in Place of Shami?

Arshdeep Singh, the left-arm seamer, could be tried out for variations as he also needs some game time after getting the rough end of the stick against the Lankans in one of the T20 games. If the wicket is conducive, Arshdeep could be more than a handful for the Lankan batters with his ability to get ball back into the right handers or straighten it on middle stump channel.