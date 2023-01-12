LIVE Cricket Score, IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Team India Look To Seal Series Against Bruised Visitors

LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Score and Match Updates, Eden Garden, Kolkata: Team India will be high on confidence as they face a bruised Sri Lankan side in the 2nd ODI here at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Rohit Sharma and his men will look to seal the deal on a turf which is a familiar territory. The current squad is brimming with talent with players likes Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav cooling their heels in the dugout. A change in the playing XI is highly unlikey unless someone gets injured.

On the other end, Sri Lankan players need to step if they wish to stay alive in the series. Apart from Pathum Nissanka and captain Dasun Shanaka, performances have been average and that has hurt them big time. Will the visitors turn the tide?

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Sadeera Samarawickrama.